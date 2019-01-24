This $130 robotic vacuum boasts Alexa and Assistant integration (Reg. $200)

NeweggFlash offers the Tesvor Smart Robot Vacuum for $129.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon offers it for $200 though there’s a $50 on-page coupon there right now. This is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is best available. This vacuum features Alexa and Assistant control at budget-friendly pricing compared to higher-priced Roombas. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about Shark’s highly-rated lift-away vacuum at $65 (Refurb, Orig. $150). Plus, we have many other vacuums to choose from in our roundup.

Tesvor Smart Robot Vacuum

Dust Box Capacity : 600ml

Noise Level: Approx. 56 dB

Suction Power: 1600 Pa max

Input Voltage : 100-240V AC

Running time: 100 min Operating Time