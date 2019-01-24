This $130 robotic vacuum boasts Alexa and Assistant integration (Reg. $200)

NeweggFlash offers the Tesvor Smart Robot Vacuum for $129.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon offers it for $200 though there’s a $50 on-page coupon there right now. This is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is best available. This vacuum features Alexa and Assistant control at budget-friendly pricing compared to higher-priced Roombas. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Don’t forget about Shark’s highly-rated lift-away vacuum at $65 (Refurb, Orig. $150). Plus, we have many other vacuums to choose from in our roundup.
Tesvor Smart Robot Vacuum
- Dust Box Capacity : 600ml
- Noise Level: Approx. 56 dB
- Suction Power: 1600 Pa max
- Input Voltage : 100-240V AC
- Running time: 100 min Operating Time
This X500 robotic vacuum is equipped with Smart Mapping System to plan the path for each cleaning and navigate to uncovered areas intelligently, fully covering your home with S-shape routes. Initiates an intelligent back and forth cleaning path when cleaning hard-surface floors, providing efficient and thorough cleaning experience!