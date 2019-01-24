Bring home TP-Link’s OnHub Google Wi-Fi Router + 5-Port Ethernet Switch for $80 ($120 value)

Newegg offers the TP-Link OnHub 802.11ac Google Wi-Fi Router bundled with a TP-Link Five-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $79.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCTUVY66. The switch will automatically be added to your cart at checkout. Normally purchasing both items would run you closer to $120, with the router fetching over $100 at Amazon and the Ethernet switch adding an additional $18. TP-Link’s OnHub boasts network speeds of up to 1900 Mbps and works with the Google WiFi ecosystem. Both home networking devices carry 3.8+ star ratings from a combined over 5,000 shoppers.

We also spotted some noteworthy deals on other ways to expand your home network. TP-Link’s Archer Tri-Band Router is down to $280 ($100 off), as well as its 8-Port Gigabit POE Switch for $50 (Reg. $60) and more from $15.

TP-Link OnHub Wi-Fi Router features:

Speed up to 1900 Mbps

1.4 GHz dual-core processor

13 high-performance Wi-Fi antennas

USB 3.0 and Gigabit ports

Bluetooth Smart Ready

Built-in speaker

Guest Wi-Fi with Devices sharing (Such as Chromecast)