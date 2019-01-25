Alienware 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor touts a 240Hz panel at $280 shipped ($100 off), more from $150

Newegg is currently offering the Alienware AW2518HF 24.5-inch 240Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $279.99 shipped when code EMCTUVA28 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate at B&H and is $2 under the Amazon all-time low. The standout feature here is the monitor’s 240Hz panel, but it also includes two HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, a four-port USB 3.0 hub and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 140 customers. Head below for more monitor deals.

Amazon is also getting in on the deals, offering the Dell P Series 21.5-inch Ultrathin Bezel 1080p Monitor for $150 shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Features include HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA Inputs, a sleek design and more. While reviews on this particular model are still coming in, Dell monitors are highly-rated overall.

Don’t forget that LG’s budget-friendly 27-inch FreeSync 1080p Monitor is still on sale for $119 shipped (Save 20%). And be sure to use your savings from today’s sale to pick up an extra HDMI cable. Or if you have a new MacBook, this USB-C to HDMI cable will ensure that your new display is ready to use right out of the box.

Alienware 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor features:

DisplayPort & HDMI Inputs

1920 x 1080 Resolution

240Hz Refresh Rate

1,000:1 Contrast Ratio

400 cd/m² Brightness

170°/160° Viewing Angles

1ms Response Time

AMD FreeSync Technology