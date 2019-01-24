LG’s budget-friendly 27-inch FreeSync 1080p Monitor is down to $119 shipped (Save 20%)

- Jan. 24th 2019 4:32 pm ET

0

BuyDig is currently offering the LG 27-inch FreeSync 1080p Monitor for $119 shipped when code 30SAVE has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate at Amazon and is the lowest we’ve seen, beating the all-time low there by $22. This monitor sports a 27-inch 1080p panel alongside an HDMI input. This is a great budget-conscious way to add more screen real-estate to your desk setup. Reviews on LG’s latest monitor are still rolling in, but the company’s lineup of devices are highly-rated across the board

Don’t forget that there’s still a notable discount on Acer’s 24-inch Monitor at $170 (25% off), as well as Acer’s Zero Frame 27-inch Monitor at $139.99 shipped.

And if you’re looking for another away to upgrade your setup, AmazonBasics’ Wall Mount Monitor Stand is currently on sale for $82.50.

Use your savings from today’s sale to pick up an extra HDMI cable. Or if you have a new MacBook, this USB-C to HDMI cable will ensure that your new display is ready to use right out of the box

 LG 27-inch FreeSync 1080p Monitor features:

  • 27-inch FHD (1920×1080) TN Display
  • AMD FreeSync Technology
  • Dynamic Action Sync
  • Black Stabilizer
  • On Screen Control
  • Smart Energy Saving

 

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

LG

LG
buydig

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go