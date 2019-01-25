Buffalo’s TeraStation NAS come configured w/ 2TB or 8TB of storage starting at $200 (Up to $70 off)

Amazon offers the Buffalo TeraStation 1200D 2TB NAS for $199.99 shipped. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate and comes within $4 of the Amazon all-time low. However, this is the best we’ve seen since March of 2018. Also on sale is the 8TB version for $329.99. That’s $70 off what you’d normally pay and a new low. Both options come preloaded with hard drives, meaning each NAS is ready to go right out of the box. They sport a Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0 port, offer multi-user access and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If you’re searching for another way to upgrade your home server, look no further than the Intel NUC. We’ve spotted a pretty notable deal on the latest generation bundled with 8GB of RAM for $350 ($445 value)
Buffalo TeraStation 1200D NAS features:
- Small Office/Home office economical storage solution
- Pre-tested standard-grade Hard drives included – with RAID pre-configured
- 3 years warranty with 24/7 North American-based support
- Easy-to-use: Multiple user access available from anywhere with internet service
- Easy-to-setup: Just plug into router/switch for instant network storage
- Business-level server/PC backup & data recovery software bundled
- Free personal cloud for access to from any PC & MAC computer, tablet, and smartphone