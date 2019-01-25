Expand your digital library with Marvel Comics Presents issues from under $1 at ComiXology

To end the week, ComiXology is now discounting a selection of Marvel Comics Presents digital releases starting at $0.49. All of these releases will become permanent additions to your library. While there are a variety of standouts from the sale, Black Panther: Panther’s Quest at $5.99 has caught our eye. Normally selling for $15, that’s good for a 66% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen on the digital release. It follows the T’Challa on a stealth mission in South Africa that unfolds over 25 chapters. Head below for the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.
Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings.
Other notable Marvel Comics Presents deals:
- Wolverine: Weapon X: $4 (Reg. $11)
- Thor: The Warriors Three: $4 (Reg. $11)
- and even more…
Black Panther: Panther’s Quest synopsis:
A Black Panther epic by one of his signature writers, Don McGregor, and true artistic legend Gene Colan! He is T’Challa, strong, sleek, resilient – prowling the night with panther-like grace! And this is his quest – a stealth mission in South Africa, following rumors that the mother he never knew may still be alive! The Panther will take on soldiers and social injustice in a harrowing tale filled with tragedy and hard-hitting action. He’ll face bloody, brutal combat as he closes in on his prey as only the Black Panther can – with supreme strength of will. Discover a hidden gem in a Black Panther saga that unfolded across 25 chapters!