Expand your digital library with Marvel Comics Presents issues from under $1 at ComiXology

To end the week, ComiXology is now discounting a selection of Marvel Comics Presents digital releases starting at $0.49. All of these releases will become permanent additions to your library. While there are a variety of standouts from the sale, Black Panther: Panther’s Quest at $5.99 has caught our eye. Normally selling for $15, that’s good for a 66% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen on the digital release. It follows the T’Challa on a stealth mission in South Africa that unfolds over 25 chapters. Head below for the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings.

Other notable Marvel Comics Presents deals:

Black Panther: Panther’s Quest synopsis: