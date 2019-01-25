Tote 128-ounces of ice cold brews in a GrowlerWerks uKeg for $160 (Reg. $200)

- Jan. 25th 2019 1:50 pm ET

$160
0

Amazon offers the GrowlerWerks uKeg 128-ounce Pressurized Growler in Stainless Steel for $159.99 shipped. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and the best price that we can currently find. If you’re fanatical about your beer, consider going with a growler that will keep brews fresh for two weeks. This model is made from stainless steel and features an adjustable VPR cap to keep various carbonation rates on point. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Complement your new setup with one of GrowlerWerks’ uPint Vacuum Insulated Mugs that keeps your beer cold for hours. Available in three different colors to match your taste.

GrowlerWerks uKeg 128-ounce Pressurized Growler features:

  • The ukeg 128 keeps beer fresh and carbonated for 2 weeks
  • Vacuum insulated 18/8 Stainless Steel keeps beer cold all day
  • Adjustable VPR cap and gauge enable perfect carbonation for different beer styles
  • Locking dispenser tap with interchangeable handle provides for endless personalization
  • Sight tube with pint and ounce measurements ensure you know when you’re getting low
  • Share your beer or homebrew with friends anytime, anywhere
  • Holds up to 128 ounces of liquid
$160

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
GrowlerWerks

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp