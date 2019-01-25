Tote 128-ounces of ice cold brews in a GrowlerWerks uKeg for $160 (Reg. $200)

Amazon offers the GrowlerWerks uKeg 128-ounce Pressurized Growler in Stainless Steel for $159.99 shipped. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and the best price that we can currently find. If you’re fanatical about your beer, consider going with a growler that will keep brews fresh for two weeks. This model is made from stainless steel and features an adjustable VPR cap to keep various carbonation rates on point. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Complement your new setup with one of GrowlerWerks’ uPint Vacuum Insulated Mugs that keeps your beer cold for hours. Available in three different colors to match your taste.

GrowlerWerks uKeg 128-ounce Pressurized Growler features: