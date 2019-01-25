Kickstart your HomeKit lighting setup w/ LIFX’s Day & Dusk 5-Bulb bundle from $128 (Reg. up to $190)

- Jan. 25th 2019 8:54 am ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering the a four-pack of LIFX Mini Day & Dusk Smart A19 LED Light Bulb for $79.99 shipped as well as the 75W BR30 LED Bulb for $47.99. Normally selling for $160, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a new all-time low on the Day & Dusk bundle. The BR30 bulb doesn’t fall far behind, coming within $8 of the Amazon low. Also on sale is the same bundle but with LIFX’s BR30+ Bulb for $139.99 Prime shipped at Woot and $152 when the A19 and BR30+ are bought at Amazon. LIFX smart bulbs are well-reviewed across the board. Head below for more details. 

LIFX’s Smart LED Light Bulbs work with both Alexa and HomeKit and don’t require a hub, making them versatile options for your smart home.

The main difference between the two offers is the bundled BR30 bulbs. For $12 less on the standard BR30, most won’t benefit from the more expensive LIFX+ option. If you do want to bring home the “invisible infrared for night vision security cameras” that it offers, then the deal is still noteworthy. Otherwise, we recommend you save your cash and go for Best Buy’s discount.

LIFX Mini Day & Dusk Bundle features:

  • Works with Alexa (Alexa device sold separately), Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant for voice control.
  • Easy set up. LIFX screws in like any traditional light bulb. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you’re ready to go. No hub needed
  •  Offers full Lighting control via Wi-Fi with our LIFX iOS, Android and windows 10 apps. 
  • Adjustable and dimmable. Connected Lighting for your space, time of day, and mood. 
  • Control lights individually or as Groups, set timers, pick from beautiful themes or create your own custom scenes

