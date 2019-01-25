Logitech’s highly-rated 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Speaker System is now on sale for $55 shipped ($25 off)

Trusted seller Pro Electronics via Rakuten offers the Logitech Z337 Bold Sound Bluetooth Wireless 2.1-Channel Speaker System for $55.21 shipped when code PRO9L has been used at checkout. You’ll also need to be signed into a Rakuten account to lock in the deal. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate at Amazon and comes within $5 of our previous mention for the Amazon low. Logitech’s speaker system is a great way to upgrade your desk’s audio quality on a budget. It features Bluetooth, two satellite speakers as well as a subwoofer, and a handy wired controller. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 780 customers.

Logitech Z337 2.1-Ch. Speaker System features: