Logitech’s highly-rated 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Speaker System is now on sale for $55 shipped ($25 off)

Trusted seller Pro Electronics via Rakuten offers the Logitech Z337 Bold Sound Bluetooth Wireless 2.1-Channel Speaker System for $55.21 shipped when code PRO9L has been used at checkout. You’ll also need to be signed into a Rakuten account to lock in the deal. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate at Amazon and comes within $5 of our previous mention for the Amazon low. Logitech’s speaker system is a great way to upgrade your desk’s audio quality on a budget. It features Bluetooth, two satellite speakers as well as a subwoofer, and a handy wired controller. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 780 customers.
Logitech Z337 2.1-Ch. Speaker System features:
- Stream all your favorite playlists and soundtracks wirelessly from any Bluetooth enabled computer, tablet or smartphone including iPhone 7
- 80 watts of peak power blasts rich, clear and bold sound via satellite speaker set and subwoofer that fits easily in any room
- Front facing subwoofer pumps out deep bass you can hear and feel from your games, movies and music
- Home speaker system connects seamlessly to your Bluetooth devices with one press of a button
- 3.5 millimeter and RCA inputs for a plug and play wired connection to audio devices.
- A wired control pod gives you easy access to Bluetooth pairing, power, volume and a headphone jack for private listening