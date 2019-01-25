This New Nintendo 3DS XL Charge Station is just $5.50 at Best Buy (Reg. up to $15)

Best Buy is now offering the Insignia Charge Station for New Nintendo 3DS XL (NS-GN3DSCS101) at $5.49. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Matched via Best Buy’s official eBay store. Regularly up to $15, some Amazon sellers have it for around $10 and today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for a new 3DS XL charger, you can’t really go wrong at $5.50. It reduces cable clutter and holds your handheld in a upright, space-saving position. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Speaking of 3DS, Amazon is offering its New Nintendo 3DS XL Protection Kit for less than $1.50 shipped. And if you’re looking to add to your 3DS collection, GameStop is still offering various versions from $79.99 in refurbished condition right now.
Insignia Charge Station for New Nintendo 3DS XL:
Ensure your New Nintendo 3DS XL is juiced up and ready for gameplay when you are with this Insignia™ Charge Station. The stationary stand provides a discreet charging solution, as it helps reduce tangled cables. ABS construction provides lasting use. You’re ready for your next gameplay adventure — make sure your New Nintendo 3DS XL is too.