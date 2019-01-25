Kick Switch gaming up a notch w/ Nintendo’s Pro Controller for $56.50 at Amazon (Reg. $70)

Update (1/25 @ 4:45PM): It has dropped an additional $3. The Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controller is now $56.54 shipped at Amazon.
Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controller for $59.52 shipped. That’s a $10 savings when compared with retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best prices we’ve seen it go for direct from Amazon. The Wii and Wii U’s controllers were comfortable to hold over long gaming sessions, but this is simply not the case for Joy-Cons. Thankfully Nintendo released the Pro controller which has made games like Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Bros U Deluxe much more enjoyable to play. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If you are okay going with a PowerA product, the company’s Enhanced Wireless Controller is $45. It packs an eye-catching black and red design that is sure to turn some heads. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 75% of reviewers.
Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controller features:
- Take your game sessions up a notch with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.
- Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more.
- Comes with charging cable (USB-C to USB-A)
