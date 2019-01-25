Nite Ize Gear Ties are a must-have for organization, get an 8-pack for $7.50

Amazon offers the Nite Ize Assorted 8-pack of Gear Ties for $7.49. As an add-on item, you’ll need to include it orders of $25 to lock-in free shipping and the discounted price. Note: backordered until January 29th. Regularly up to $12, today’s deal is the second best price we’ve seen in a year. I love Nite Ize ties, they are perfect for keeping your gear organized at home or on the road. This assorted pack is a great place to start with varying lengths and colors. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prefer Velcro? Pick up a 5-foot pack at Amazon for nearly the same price and organize your gear with trust hook and loop fasteners.

