Nite Ize Gear Ties are a must-have for organization, get an 8-pack for $7.50

Amazon offers the Nite Ize Assorted 8-pack of Gear Ties for $7.49. As an add-on item, you’ll need to include it orders of $25 to lock-in free shipping and the discounted price. Note: backordered until January 29th. Regularly up to $12, today’s deal is the second best price we’ve seen in a year. I love Nite Ize ties, they are perfect for keeping your gear organized at home or on the road. This assorted pack is a great place to start with varying lengths and colors. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Prefer Velcro? Pick up a 5-foot pack at Amazon for nearly the same price and organize your gear with trust hook and loop fasteners.
Nite Ize Assorted Gear Ties feature:
- REUSABLE RUBBER TWIST TIES – Flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful
- AVAILABLE IN A VARIETY OF COLORS + SIZES FOR ALL YOUR WRAPPING, BUNDLING, + ORGANIZING NEEDS – The 3″ size is perfect for wrapping cords and headphones, shoring up plant stems, color coding, and other small organizational tasks
- TWIST IT, TIE IT, REUSE IT – No more need for single-use cable ties or zip ties, these Reusable Rubber Twist Ties can be used over and over again to organize cords, wrap headphones, and for endless other tasks at home, in the office, or on the job site