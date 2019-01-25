Finally join the PSVR club w/ this Astro Bot Rescue Mission & Moss bundle for $208 (Reg. $300)

SNG Trading via Rakuten offers the PlayStation VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss Bundle for $208.21 shipped when you use code SNG36P at checkout. Regularly $300 at Best Buy and $275 from Amazon, this is pennies above our last mention and is the best available. For those who have yet to dive into PlayStation VR, this is a great starter kit. Just know that it doesn’t include the PS Move wands, and you’ll have to buy them separately. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you already have PS Move wands (or want even more control), then check out the PSVR Aim Controller. It’s $60 shipped from Amazon and is a must-have for FPS titles.

PSVR Astro Bot Rescue Mission & Moss Bundle:

Enter your game’s immersive world with this PlayStation VR headset and game bundle. The adjustable VR wearable is compatible with over 150 PlayStation 4 games, letting you explore expansive environments and directly interact with in-game characters. This PlayStation VR headset and game bundle includes VR versions of Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss.