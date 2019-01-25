Suaoki’s 500Wh Portable Power Station is a must for camping adventures and more: $431 ($95 off)

- Jan. 25th 2019 4:54 pm ET

0

Suaoki via Amazon offers its G500 500Wh Portable Power Station for $431.31 shipped when code 4KLZ9ANB has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $95 discount from the going rate, is $66 under our previous mention from September 2018 and is the lowest we’ve tracked. This portable charging station packs plenty of power, with a massive 500Wh of energy, and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have as a backup. It also touts two 3A USB-A, a USB-C, two AC ports and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 100 customers.

If you’re in the market for a portable electric power supply and don’t need 500Wh of power, consider picking up Suaoki’s 40500mAh model instead at $126.

Suaoki G500 Portable Power Station features:

  • Ultra high-capacity of 500Wh (11.1V, 45,900mAh/ /3.7V 137,700mAh), G500 can charge a regular smartphone, or power a laptop, small appliances (mini refrigerator, speaker, projector) and more
  • Equipped with 2 pcs 110V / 300W, 600W surge AC outlets generating pure sine wave output for sophisticated devices like modern computers, speakers, and CPAP machines
  • Features 3 pcs QC3.0 quick charge USB ports; 2 USB-A ports (5~12V/3A), 1 USB-C port (5~12V/3A) for mobile devices and modern computers like the new Macbook

