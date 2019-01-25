Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Candleman, AirDisk Pro, Noizio, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on Candleman, Safety Photo+Video, AirDisk Pro, Noizio, Football Manager 2019 Mobile and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Find My Headphones – Wireless: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GPS Connection – BLE Notifier: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ṗhoto Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2019 Mobile: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Candleman:find yourself: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Translator !!: FREE (Reg. $10)

iPad: Translator HD!!: FREE (Reg. $12)

Mac: Noizio — focus, relax, sleep: $5 (Reg. $6)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Valkyria Chronicles 4 $22, Pokemon Lets Go Eevee $46, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Visual – After Camera Effects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tiny Tanks!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Candleman:find yourself: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Cycler: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Blyss: $1 (Reg. $3)