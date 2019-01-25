Today’s Best Game Deals: Valkyria Chronicles 4 $22, Pokemon Lets Go Eevee $46, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Valkyria Chronicles 4 on PS4 for $22.18 shipped. Regularly $50 or more, this a new Amazon low and the best price we can find. It still goes for $60 at Best Buy. “Part overhead turn-based strategy, part RPG, and part real-time 3rd person shooter,” the “series’ signature hand-drawn visual style is back and overhauled for the newest generation. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Pokemon: Lets Go, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Mario + Rabbids and more.
More game/console deals:
*** All Best Buy deals will drop an additional 20% for GCU members.
- Pokemon: Lets Go Pikachu! $48 Eevee $46 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Metroid Prime 4 Pre-order $55 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Just Cause 4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $20.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 PS4 or Xbox One for $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Zombie $14 (Reg. $25+) | Walmart
- Monster Hunter: World $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Dead Cells $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Sega Genesis Classics $27 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $9 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 $30 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids $25 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. up to $30) | Best Buy
- Mario Kart 7 Nintendo 3DS $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Just Dance 2019 $25 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25 (Reg. up to $60) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
