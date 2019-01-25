Today’s Best Game Deals: Valkyria Chronicles 4 $22, Pokemon Lets Go Eevee $46, more

- Jan. 25th 2019 9:29 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Valkyria Chronicles 4 on PS4 for $22.18 shipped. Regularly $50 or more, this a new Amazon low and the best price we can find. It still goes for $60 at Best Buy. “Part overhead turn-based strategy, part RPG, and part real-time 3rd person shooter,” the “series’ signature hand-drawn visual style is back and overhauled for the newest generation.  Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Pokemon: Lets Go, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Mario + Rabbids and more.

