Sony’s Powerful Mini Bluetooth Dolby Digital Sound Bar falls to $198 shipped (Reg. $350)

- Jan. 27th 2019 9:46 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Sony HT-MT300/B Powerful Mini Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy as well as Crutchfield for $2 more. That’s good for a $152 discount from the going rate and matches the previous price drop. Sony’s Mini Sound Bar pairs with a wireless subwoofer and manages to pack Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Digital audio, and a 2.1-Channel sound system into its compact design. Rated 4/5 stars from nearly 150 customers.

If you don’t need the ultra-compact form factor, and are looking to save a bit more, VIZIO’s highly-rated 28-Inch 2.1 Channel Sound bar is a great alternative at $130

Sony HT-MT300/B Powerful Mini Sound Bar features:

  • Stylish, compact design fits a wide variety of spaces
  • Slim wireless subwoofer with “sofa mode” and flexible, 2-way setup
  • Surround yourself with S-Force PRO Front Surround sound.Subwoofer Size (W X H X D) 3.74 x 15.08 x 14.37 ( Inches)
  • Connect and stream music easily via Bluetooth with NFC
  • Enjoy music playback via USB
  • In the box: AC Adapter, AC Cord, optical cord, Remote Control (RMT-AH301U), 2 AAA batteries
