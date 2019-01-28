This 2-Quart Crock-Pot Slow Cooker is just $8 at Target today (Reg. up to $20)

Target is offering the Crock-Pot 2 Quart Slow Cooker (SCR200) in black or red for $7.99. If you want it delivered, this deal is only available in orders of $25 or more with free shipping on purchases over $35. Otherwise, opt for free in-store pickup to avoid both of those requirements. Regularly up to $20 or more on Amazon, it is currently on sale for around $10 at Walmart and is 20% lower at Target right now. And remember, REDcard holders can knock an extra 5% off. It features a removable dishwasher-safe stoneware pot, 2-quart capacity and a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard pressed to find another brand name option with these kinds of reviews at just $8. So unless you need a larger capacity, today’s option is probably worth a shot. We have even more cookware right here for your Super Bowl party as well as a nice load of essentials from $3 shipped to get you through the big day.

Crock-Pot 2 Quart Slow Cooker: