Black Friday pricing returns on Acer’s Chromebook 14 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 29% off various Chromebooks, monitors and PCs. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Acer 14-inch Chromebook 4GB/16GB for $239 shipped. For comparison, this model usually sells for upwards of $300 with today’s deal being a match of our Black Friday 2018 mention. This model sports a 14-inch display, 4GB of RAM and a 16GB eMMC hard drive. Includes 100GB of Google Drive storage for keeping documents and files in the cloud. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more deals in today’s Gold Box.

We’re also eyeing the Samsung 27-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor for $127.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $175 price tag. Features include 1ms response time and one HDMI input. Rated 4.7/5 stars by 575 Amazon customers.

Acer Chromebook 14 features:

  • Chromebook runs on chrome OS – It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds & continues to stay fast over time. (*Internet connection is required).
  • All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and slides
  • With the Google play store, you can access a rich library of apps, games, music, movies, TV, books, magazines, and more, All from your Chromebook.
  • Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.
