Save big on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular 512GB: $799 (Orig. $1,279)

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB for $799 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,279 and our previous mention was $899. Includes a free screen protector with purchase This is the best offer currently available from trusted retailers. Save big on a high-end iPad Pro: the 2017 model sports a 12.9-inch Retina display, Apple A10X processor, and LTE connectivity. Includes Touch ID and a 12MP rear iSight camera.
Complete your mobile office powerhouse with one of Logitech’s keyboard cases. Designed for iPad Pro, this model makes it easy to type and create content on-the-go.
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:
- 12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
- 2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
- Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor
- 4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
- Rear 12MP iSight Camera
- Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
- Lightning Connector, Smart Connector