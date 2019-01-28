Save big on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular 512GB: $799 (Orig. $1,279)

- Jan. 28th 2019 7:06 am ET

Feature
$799
0

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB for $799 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,279 and our previous mention was $899. Includes a free screen protector with purchase  This is the best offer currently available from trusted retailers. Save big on a high-end iPad Pro: the 2017 model sports a 12.9-inch Retina display, Apple A10X processor, and LTE connectivity. Includes Touch ID and a 12MP rear iSight camera.

Complete your mobile office powerhouse with one of Logitech’s keyboard cases. Designed for iPad Pro, this model makes it easy to type and create content on-the-go.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor
  • 4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 12MP iSight Camera
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • Lightning Connector, Smart Connector
$799

You'll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Here you'll find all of the best iPad deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple currently offers a number of different sizes, including the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4, 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Each of the these models cover a variety of needs for students, professionals and more.

B&H

