Today only, save on TP-Link smart bulb and switch bundles from $30

Today only, B&H is offering a pair of notable TP-Link smart home offers in its DealZone. First up is a two-pack of LB200 BR30 Smart LED Bulbs for $29.99. For comparison, a single bulb usually sells for around $25 at Amazon. B&H also has a two-pack of HS220 Smart Switches for $59.99. Amazon charges $50 per unit. Free shipping is available in both instances. If you’re looking to outfit your home with new smart home gear, today’s deals at B&H are for you. The BR30 LED bulbs are perfect for kitchens or bathrooms. If you prefer to control you lights via a switch, the two-pack offered today makes it easy to control existing installations. Both models have solid ratings overall at Amazon, which you can see here and here.

Building out a smart home is a great way to save on energy in the long run. Our recent guide explains easy ways to cut-down on energy use with new thermostats, sensors and more.

TP-Link Smart Switches feature: