This 16-piece $11 Craftsman Screwdriver set is an essential for computer repairs and more (35% off)

- Jan. 28th 2019 9:41 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Craftsman 16-piece Electronics Repair Screwdriver Set for $11.27 shipped. That’s good for a $6 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $2 and is one of the lowest prices that we’ve seen. Craftsman’s screwdriver repair set includes all of the essential tools for servicing your hardware including a SIM card removal pin, precision driver bits and more all housed in a storage box. So far ratings are still coming in, but Craftsman gear is highly-rated across the board.

If you don’t mind ditching the Craftsman branding, then this best-selling computer screwdriver set will only run you $10 at Amazon.

Craftsman 16-piece Screwdriver Set features:

  • Include 1pc precision bits for multi uses
  • Aluminum telescopic screwdriver
  • Light weight, rust resistant, durability and longer life time
  • Includes 1 piece aluminum telescopic, 1 piece SIM card removal pin, 1 piece suction cup, 2 piece mini pry bar, 1 piece storage box, 1 pieces precision bits
