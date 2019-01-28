Turntables have been making a comeback over the past several years. There are loads of options out there that folks love to use for consuming both old and new records alike. While I can understand the appeal of this, I find the bulkiness of most turntables to be off-putting.

By combining a turntable with a slew of other additional features in its latest offering, McIntosh has produced an option that hits not two, but several birds with one stone. By taking this approach, consumers may find themselves more inclined to add a turntable to their home.

Features

While McIntosh’s MTI100 Integrated Turntable looks like simple record player, this couldn’t be further from the truth. While the MTI100 is certainly turntable, it is also a home audio system. That’s right, this device rather stealthily houses analog and digital audio inputs that allow users to connect a TV, radio tuner, CD Player, and more to be connected.

Additionally, this turntable features an HD Bluetooth 4.2 input so users can stream audio to it from their smartphone, tablet, or perhaps an Apple Watch. McIntosh has positioned the Bluetooth antenna externally so it has a full signal capable of producing top-notch quality.

In order to hear the audio being delivered to the MTI100, you’d be best-served by picking up a pair of fancy bookshelf or floorstanding speakers. McIntosh recommends their own XR50 and XR100 models, but hefty price tags may deter you from going that route.

Designs

Straight up, McIntosh’s MTI100 Turntable looks great. Power, volume and input selection are all configured using beautifully-crafted knobs. In addition to rotating them, they can also be pushed to initiate features like Bluetooth pairing and mute.

According to McIntosh, the belt drive platter is “synced to the AC power line’s frequency to deliver precise rotational speeds for playback accuracy.” While this level of attention to detail is something you would certainly expect from a costly McIntosh product, it is always nice to hear about.

Branding for the MTI100 is on point as well. The top of the unit has an illuminated, green McIntosh logo while the front of the unit features a die cast aluminum McIntosh logo on the front.

Pricing & Availability

Audio systems can be pricey and McIntosh’s MTI100 Integrated Turntable is no exception. Those interested in the unit will need to part with $6,500 to add one of these devices to their space. The MTI100’s product page is live on McIntosh’s site, but the company is currently redirecting users to find an authorized dealer to purchase its new turntable.