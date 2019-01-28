Apple’s newest 13-inch MacBook Air is on sale from $994, today only (Reg. $1,199)

Best Mac Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Mac deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple's computer lineup includes the iMac, which comes in 21- and 27-inch varieties. Laptops include the 12-inch MacBook, 11- and 13-inch MacBook Air plus 13- and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro. Apple is known for offering personal computers that cover nearly every type of needs from students to professionals. The 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Air line are ideal computers for education and every day users. Apple's Retina MacBook Pro models bring more power to the table for processor intensive activities like graphic design and video editing.