Apple’s newest 13-inch MacBook Air is on sale from $994, today only (Reg. $1,199)

Today only, Meh offers the latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB for $994. A $5 shipping fee is tacked on unless you’re a VIP member. That’s good for $205 off the regular going rate, $105 less than Amazon and down $5 from the best we’ve seen all-time. At today’s price, this is certainly a no-brainer purchase if you’ve been holding out on the latest MacBook Air. Features include a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life on a full charge. Learn more here.
With your savings grab a MacBook sleeve and keep your investment safe. You’ll also need a USB-C hub to connect your legacy devices like hard drives, monitors and more.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display
- Touch ID and the latest Apple-designed keyboard
- Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD Graphics 617
- Fast SSD storage and 8GB memory
- Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Up to 12 hours of battery life