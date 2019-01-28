The Super Bowl is a few days away, see Tom Brady lose with a TCL 49-inch Roku HDTV for $200

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the TCL 49-inch 1080p Roku-enabled HDTV for $199.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $330 but Amazon currently charges $250. Today’s deal is the best that we can find. With the Super Bowl just days away, this is a great time to pick up a new TV. TCL’s 49-inch model sports 1080p resolution, three HDMI inputs and a 120Hz effective refresh rate. Best of all, it has built-in Roku functionality, so you can easily stream all of your favorite services, TV shows and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With three HDMI inputs, you’ll want to be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable or two for your new setup. We recommend this Twisted Veins three-pack for $11. Includes a right-angle adapters plus cable management ties.

TCL 49-inch 1080p HDTV features: