The Super Bowl is a few days away, see Tom Brady lose with a TCL 49-inch Roku HDTV for $200

- Jan. 28th 2019 8:15 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the TCL 49-inch 1080p Roku-enabled HDTV for $199.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $330 but Amazon currently charges $250. Today’s deal is the best that we can find. With the Super Bowl just days away, this is a great time to pick up a new TV. TCL’s 49-inch model sports 1080p resolution, three HDMI inputs and a 120Hz effective refresh rate. Best of all, it has built-in Roku functionality, so you can easily stream all of your favorite services, TV shows and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With three HDMI inputs, you’ll want to be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable or two for your new setup. We recommend this Twisted Veins three-pack for $11. Includes a right-angle adapters plus cable management ties.

TCL 49-inch 1080p HDTV features:

  • Smart functionality delivers all your favorite content with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the simple and intuitive Roku TV
  • 1080p HD resolution for a crisp picture
  • Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality
  • Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out
