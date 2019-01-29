Apple’s 2018 Mac Mini sees up to $150 off (tax select shoppers only)

- Jan. 29th 2019 10:49 am ET

Up to $150
B&H is currently taking up to $150 off various 2018 Mac Mini configurations. You’ll find at least $50 off with various upgraded configurations offering the biggest savings today. Of course, B&H doesn’t charge tax at the time of purchase for shoppers in various states which makes the deal even more intriguing. The new Mac Mini delivers a bevy of ports and connectivity options, making it perfect for prosumers. Notable specs include SSD storage, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports and We loved it in our hands-on review, calling it “Apple’s most versatile Mac.” Learn more here.

2018 Mac Mini features:

  • 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core
  • 8GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM
  • Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 128GB PCIe SSD
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A | 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • macOS Mojave
