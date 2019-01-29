Apple’s latest iPad Pros up to $100 off at B&H (tax select states only)

B&H is currently taking up to $100 off the latest Apple 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. The deals start at $769.99 with free shipping available for all. Don’t forget, B&H does not charge tax for many shoppers at the time of purchase, sweetening this deal even further. While we have seen as much as $150 off over the last few months, the added tax benefits here make this deal on-par with our previous mentions.
Apple’s latest iPad Pros feature a complete redesign along with a new A12X chip, FaceID and USB-C connectivity. With your savings, consider picking up a new case to keep your iPad safe.
Apple iPad Pro features:
- 11 or 12.9-inch Multi-Touch Liquid Retina Display
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), BT 5.0
- Front 7MP TrueDepth Face ID Camera
- Rear 12MP Camera
- USB Type-C Connectivity