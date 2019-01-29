Apple’s latest iPad Pros up to $100 off at B&H (tax select states only)

B&H is currently taking up to $100 off the latest Apple 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. The deals start at $769.99 with free shipping available for all. Don’t forget, B&H does not charge tax for many shoppers at the time of purchase, sweetening this deal even further. While we have seen as much as $150 off over the last few months, the added tax benefits here make this deal on-par with our previous mentions.

Apple’s latest iPad Pros feature a complete redesign along with a new A12X chip, FaceID and USB-C connectivity. With your savings, consider picking up a new case to keep your iPad safe.

Apple iPad Pro features: