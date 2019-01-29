The well-rated Excalibur Electric Food Dehydrator is on sale for $140, today only (Reg. $180)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Excalibur 5-tray Electric Food Dehydrator for $139.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a $200 list price (which Walmart still charges) but we’ve seen it closer to $180 recently. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. This 5-tray food dehydrator is perfect for storing foods, making jerky and more. Also offers eight total feet of drying space along with an adjustable thermostat. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Those looking for something more affordable will want to consider the top-rated NESCO Snackmaster at $56. You’ll lose the tray design but this model is still plenty capable of getting the job done.
Excalibur 5-tray Electric Food Dehydrator features:
- Adjustable thermostat allows you to dry different foods at proper temperatures (95º-160º F)
- Powerful Top Mounted Fan. 600 watts of drying power. 120 Volt
- Comes with 5 trays, but is expandable to 12 trays. (Trays are 13 1/2″ in diameter)
- Opaque Vita-Save exterior helps block harmful light which destroys nutritional content of food being dehydrated
- Patented Converga-Flow drying system forces air down the exterior pressurized chamber (not through the trays). The hot air is forced horizontally across each individual tray, converging on the core for fast, even and nutritious drying. No flavor mixing and no need to rotate trays