The well-rated Excalibur Electric Food Dehydrator is on sale for $140, today only (Reg. $180)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Excalibur 5-tray Electric Food Dehydrator for $139.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a $200 list price (which Walmart still charges) but we’ve seen it closer to $180 recently. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. This 5-tray food dehydrator is perfect for storing foods, making jerky and more. Also offers eight total feet of drying space along with an adjustable thermostat. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking for something more affordable will want to consider the top-rated NESCO Snackmaster at $56. You’ll lose the tray design but this model is still plenty capable of getting the job done.

Excalibur 5-tray Electric Food Dehydrator features: