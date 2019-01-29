Enjoy the big game on Hisense’s 55-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV at $300 shipped (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV for $299.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $400, that’s good for a 25% discount and matches the lowest price we’ve seen. Touting a 55-inch 4K panel, three HDMI inputs, built-in Ethernet, Wi-fi and more, this TV is a perfect way to enjoy the Super Bowl this Sunday. It also includes built-in Roku functionality so you can enjoy all of your favorites from Hulu, Netflix and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking to bolster their home theater’s audio setup as well will want to check out Sony’s 2.1-Channel TV Sound Base at $206 (30% off).

Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV features:

Enhance your viewing experience with this 55-inch Hisense smart TV. HDR boosts contrast and color to deliver stunning details in 4K UHD resolution, and the Roku OS provides access to a wide range of premium content. This Hisense smart TV provides versatile connectivity via the built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI, RCA and USB ports.