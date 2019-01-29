Save on Honeywell work protection from $10 at Amazon: ear plugs, glasses, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off Honeywell work and safety products. The deals start at $9.99 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Howard Leight by Honeywell Sync Stereo MP3 Earmuffs for $21.99. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and the best offer that we can find from a trusted retailer. Take your work experience to the next-level with a pair of earmuffs that also offer wired connectivity to your device. Earmuffs remove for easy cleaning and there are no batteries to replace. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Check out the rest of today’s Honeywell Gold Box for even more deals on safety equipment, ear plugs, glasses and more. Need some eye protection? Consider going with the Uvex Safety Goggles which are currently on sale for $10. That’s down from the usual $15 price tag. Rated 4.2/5 stars and perfect for various jobs around the house or worksite.
Honeywell Sync Stereo MP3 Earmuffs feature:
- MUSIC WHILE YOU WORK: Connect to MP3 players, mobile phones and other personal listening devices (cable included); technologically advanced acoustical base chamber delivers superior stereo sound
- HEARING PROTECTION (NRR 25): Patented Air Flow Control technology reduces sound across all frequencies without increasing earcup size or weight; Noise Reduction Rating of 25 for good ear protection
- COMFORT & DURABILITY: Lightweight earcup design & padded headband ensure safety earmuff delivers longwearing comfort; reinforced fork slides provide long-lasting durability in tough work environments