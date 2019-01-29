Winter isn’t finished yet so pick up this 1,500W Space Heater at an Amazon low of $27 shipped

OPOLAR (98% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers its 1,500W Ceramic Space Heater with Adjustable Thermostat in Yellow for $27 shipped. Just use code 99NESJ8I at checkout. Regularly $37, that’s nearly 30% off. Today’s price is the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon by $2. With all this talk about polar vortices lately, you’ll want to make sure you’re as warm and toasty as possible. Designed for small and medium-size spaces, this thermostat maintains the optimum amount of heat based on a room’s ambient temperature. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You know what else is good to have during cold snaps? Coffee! You can find a solid coffeemaker for only $5 in Best Buy’s 1-day kitchenware sale.

OPOLAR 1,500W Ceramic Space Heater features: