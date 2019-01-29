Winter isn’t finished yet so pick up this 1,500W Space Heater at an Amazon low of $27 shipped

OPOLAR (98% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers its 1,500W Ceramic Space Heater with Adjustable Thermostat in Yellow for $27 shipped. Just use code 99NESJ8I at checkout. Regularly $37, that’s nearly 30% off. Today’s price is the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon by $2. With all this talk about polar vortices lately, you’ll want to make sure you’re as warm and toasty as possible. Designed for small and medium-size spaces, this thermostat maintains the optimum amount of heat based on a room’s ambient temperature. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
You know what else is good to have during cold snaps? Coffee! You can find a solid coffeemaker for only $5 in Best Buy’s 1-day kitchenware sale.
OPOLAR 1,500W Ceramic Space Heater features:
- The heater will kick on and maintain consistent heat according to it’s thermostat setting and the room’s ambient temperature. Select your heating preference and you’ll stay warm and toasty throughout the day and/or night.
- With the low noise about 50db when it is working, it will not disturb your sleeping, resting, reading, working. Simply turn the dial to high or low heat, or fan only, and then, using the other dial, adjust the intensity to your comfort. A red power indicator light shows when the device is on.
- Automatic overheat system will shuts the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off unite when tipped forward or backward. ONE-YEAR WARRANTY is against defects.