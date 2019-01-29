Run all year round with the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill for $269 (Reg. up to $340)

Amazon offers the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill for $269 shipped. Also this price at Walmart and Jet. Fetching as much as $340 in the last month at Amazon, today’s price is the lowest we’ve ever tracked for this model there. It may be too cold to go outside and jog, but with the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i you can experience a runner’s high all year round. Once you’ve completed a workout, you can fold this treadmill away for easy storage. It also includes a 30-day trial of iFit Coach, which features access to thousands of on-demand workouts so you’re never bored. Amazon shoppers rate this treadmill 3/5 stars, while Walmart customers give it a more enthusiastic 4/5 stars.

Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill features: