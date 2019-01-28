Amazon VitaFusion vitamins sale: 150-pack MultiVites for $6 shipped (35% off) + more

Amazon is offering $2.50 off a wide selection of VitaFusion vitamins and supplements. One standout is the Vitafusion MultiVites Gummy Vitamins (150-pack) for $5.94 shipped. Simply clip the on-page $2.50 coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly as much as $9 or more, today’s deal saves you roughly 35%. Each serving includes “Antioxidant Vitamins C & E and an excellent source of vitamins B12, B6, Folic Acid and Pantothenic Acid.” You can also expect to see no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, gluten, dairy and synthetic (FD&C) dyes. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As we mentioned above, there is a great selection of options that are eligible for the $2.50 off coupon. You’ll find all of those right here including B-12, Melatonin, energy supplements and more. Speaking of which, MyProtein is still 60% off and this morning’s Gold Box has a great deal on the Stamina ATS Air Rower Machine at $230 shipped (Reg. $300).

Vitafusion MultiVites Gummy Vitamins: