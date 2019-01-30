Huawei’s MateBook D is perfect for light workloads when traveling at $530 (Reg $630), more

Newegg offers the Huawei MateBook D with 2GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $529.99 shipped. Originally $630, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. With the Ryzen 5 processor and 256GB of speedy SSD storage, the MateBook D is perfect for multitasking and light workloads. Plus, there’s plenty of storage space to hold some offline music and store documents for long study nights. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
Lenovo via Rakuten is also here with some great deals, offering its IdeaPad 530S with 1.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $669.99 shipped when you use code LEN123 at checkout. Regularly around $800 direct from Lenovo, this is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This laptop gives you more power and storage for your needs if you have heavier workloads. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Huawei MateBook D features:
- Premium & Stylish: Metallic unibody in Mystic Silver, only 0.62-inch thin and 3.5 pounds
- Maximized productivity: Full-size chiclet backlit keyboard, largest possible clickpad for a 14-inch notebook, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI ports, and 57.4 Whr large capacity battery packed in slim body
- Fast & Powerful: Windows 10 Signature Edition comes clean with no bloatware to slow you down and powered by an AMD R5 processor
- Touch Screen: Ultra-slim bezel at only 5.2mm, 1920×1080 Full High Definition (FHD), 16:9 wide IPS LCD display
- Home Theatre Sound: Dolby ATMOS Sound System quad-speaker and split frequency setup with sounds that flow above and around you for an immersive experience