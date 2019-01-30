Huawei’s MateBook D is perfect for light workloads when traveling at $530 (Reg $630), more

Newegg offers the Huawei MateBook D with 2GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $529.99 shipped. Originally $630, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. With the Ryzen 5 processor and 256GB of speedy SSD storage, the MateBook D is perfect for multitasking and light workloads. Plus, there’s plenty of storage space to hold some offline music and store documents for long study nights. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Lenovo via Rakuten is also here with some great deals, offering its IdeaPad 530S with 1.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $669.99 shipped when you use code LEN123 at checkout. Regularly around $800 direct from Lenovo, this is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This laptop gives you more power and storage for your needs if you have heavier workloads. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

