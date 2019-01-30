Philips Hue HomeKit Starter Bundle w/ 3 bulbs + dimmer: $120 (Reg. $150)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Philips Hue Color 3-pack with Dimmer and HomeKit Hub for $119.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s good for $70 off the original price although we typically see it for around $30 more than today’s offer. This is a match of our previous mention. If you’re not yet into the world of Philips Hue, don’t miss Best Buy’s deal. We’re big fans of this bundle because it includes three bulbs plus the dimmer, which offers greater functionality than the costlier four bulb kit. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and pick up an extra Hue White Bulb to expand any setup. These dimmable LEDs sell for just $15, making it an easy and affordable way to grow your smart home.

Philips Hue Color Bundle features: