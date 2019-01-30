Apple’s new Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs/Max/R gets first discount, now $118

Amazon offers the new Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone Xs in Black or White from $118.51 shipped. You can also find the XS Max and XR versions for $118 as well at Amazon. All models generally sell for $129. This is the first discount that we’ve seen since they were released earlier this month. Delivers an extra 30 hours or more of talk time and easily charges via wireless Qi chargers or Lightning cables. Learn more in our hands-on review.
Apple Smart Battery Case features:
- The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.
- It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).
- Talk time up to 33 hours
- Internet use up to 21 hours
- Video playback up to 25 hours