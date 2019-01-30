If you’re on the hunt for a perfect Valentine’s Day present, Kate Spade’s Gift Guide has you covered. From handbags and jewelry, to apparel and accessories, you can find an array of items for that special someone. Plus, it features price points starting at just $28. Head below to find our top picks from Kate Spade’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide.

Handbags

A handbag that stands out from this gift guide is the Marguax Large Satchel. It’s available in an array of neutral color options and features a spacious interior for all of your essentials plus two smaller pockets for your phone and lipstick. This bag is priced at $358 and also comes in a medium option for $298.

If you’re looking for a smaller bag, the Margaux Double Zip Mini Crossbody is a great choice at $148. Even though this bag is small in size, it features two zippered compartments for organization. It also has three credit card slots and can be worn as a crossbody or handheld.

Jewelry

The Kate Space Rose Gold Stainless Steel Smartwatch would make for a fabulous gift idea. I personally own this watch and absolutely love it. It features a touchscreen face that tracks your steps and calories and allows you to read texts and answer calls. This watch is a must-have at $335.

A less expensive yet festive option is the Holland Heart Vachetta Leather Watch at $195. It features a large heart on the face and has luxurious diamond hour markers.

Apparel

What girl doesn’t love pajamas? The Short PJ Set from Kate Spade is very cute and it features polka dots for a fun touch. These pjs are great to be worn year-round and their lightweight material will keep you comfortable. Even better, they’re priced at $68.

Finally, Kate Spade’s Athleisure is some of the cutest sportswear I’ve ever seen. The Heartbeat Scallop Sports Bra is stylishly supportive and features a heart pattern throughout the top. This sports bra is priced at $88 and would look wonderful paired with the Scalloped Crop Leggings. They are infused with stretch and sweat-wicking material for all day comfort. Plus, each piece features a lovely scalloped detail that adds a pop of style to workout gear.

Which item in the Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Gift Guide was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our own gift guide: Thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every woman in your life.