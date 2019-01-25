Valentine’s Day is less than three weeks away and it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to get the special woman in your life. Think outside of the box; instead of the the usual chocolates and flowers, get her something she can enjoy all year. Regardless of if you’re single or in a relationship, there are other ladies in our lives who deserve to be recognized, too. That’s why today we are rounding up the top gift ideas to spoil any sister, mom, loved one or friend and show them how much they mean to you.

Cozy Essentials

If you’re looking for something she will use all-year round to stay cozy, then my all-time favorite brand is Barefoot Dreams. Each piece is exceptionally soft and it’s all machine-washable. A standout from this line is the CozyChic Ribbed Robe for $118 that is available in three color options and is great for lounging around the house or wearing after showers. I personally own this robe and would highly recommend it.

Hair Care

This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of beachy waves for spring and summer with the T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Wand. This want features three wand sizes to switch out and make different size curls depending on the occasion. Its white finish is sleek while its ceramic barrels seal the cuticle for a smooth, shiny finish. This wand is a little pricey at $300, however, it’s highly rated at 4.5/5 stars.

Jewelry

One jewelry trend that’s very popular for this season is name necklaces. A piece that will always remind her of Valentine’s Day is the Argento Vivo Love Fontal Necklace. It’s priced at just $68 and comes in either gold or silver. This necklace can be layered with other necklaces or be worn by itself.

Home

Cook up some love in the kitchen with the Le Creuset Enamel Cart-Iron 2-qt. Heart Casserole Dish. This is great for making soups, desserts, side dishes and more. It’s also dishwasher-safe and features an enameled finish to stay looking fresh and chip-free for years to come. It’s $199 and will be a go-to in your kitchen.

Shoes

Finally, warmer weather will eventually be approaching. If you’re heading to somewhere sunny for Spring Break, a perfect gift idea is a pair of Tory Burch Miller Flip Flops at $198. I love this style because of how versatile it’s to dress up or down. I personally own the Miller Flip Flops and they’re extremely comfortable too. These sandals have over 3,500 reviews on Amazon and are rated 4.8/5 stars.

A similar and less expensive option to the Tory Burch Sandals and the Steve Madden Greece Flip Flops that are priced at just $49.98. This style is very similar to the Tory Burch option and it’s available in three color options.

Which Valentine’s day gift idea was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.