Xbox One X/S bundles at up to $100 off: NBA 2K19, Minecraft Creators, PUBG, more

Walmart is now offering the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle for $398.99 shipped. You’ll also find it on eBay for $1 more. That’s about $100 under the regular $500 price tag and the best price around. Just for comparison, it is currently on sale for $449 at Microsoft and is starting at $420 via Amazon third-party sellers. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup to 4K with Microsoft’s high-end machine, you might as well do it at $100 off. More details and Xbox One bundle deals down below.

This morning’s roundup has some great Xbox game deals as well including Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice, Final Fantasy XV, Dark Souls Remastered, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and many more. We also still have the AmazonBasics Xbox One Controller for just $20 shipped (20% off).

Bundle includes: Xbox One X console, wireless controller, full-game download of NBA 2K19, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial

Celebrate 20 years of redefining sports gaming with the #1-rated NBA video game simulation series in incredible 4K with HDR

Enjoy instant access to over 100 games out of the box with the included one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass

Watch 4K Blu-ray movies; stream 4K video on Netflix, and YouTube, among others; and listen to music with Spotify