Grab some extra AmazonBasics Xbox One Controllers today for just $20 shipped (20% off)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Xbox One Wired Controller in black or white for $19.99 shipped. That’s $5 off the regular $25 price tag, matching our previous mention and the best we can find. This is also more than 50% below the price you’ll pay for an official Microsoft gamepad. While it might not have that familiar grip and wireless capabilities, it is a great way to save on some extra controllers. Rated 4+ stars from around 65% of Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Speaking of Xbox, we have a great selection of discounted games in this morning’s roundup. Some highlights include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Dark Souls Remastered and Red Dead Redemption. You might also want to check out 8Bitdo’s new M30 Sega Genesis Bluetooth Gamepad.

