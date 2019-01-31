Upgrade your home security: Arlo Pro 6-camera 720p Security System $550 (Reg. $750)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Arlo Pro 6-camera 720p Security System for $549.99 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is $400 off the original price and $200 less than Amazon. We previously mentioned this bundle for $650. If you’re looking to outfit your home with some extra security, go no further than today’s deal. This is a solid price for a 6-camera system with 720p feeds, rechargeable batteries and a fully wire-free design. Best of all, Arlo offers free 7-day cloud storage which is something you generally pay for with other security camera system. Rated 4/5 stars.
Those looking for a lower-cost alternative will want to reach for a $25 Wyze Cam. With free 14-day storage and full 1080p feeds, this is a great way to get your toes wet in the world of at-home security. Be sure to note however, this model cannot be placed outside unlike the featured Arlo Pro deal above.
Arlo Pro 6-camera 720p System features:
- 100% Wire-free – Free of power cords and wiring hassles Wide-angle PIR motion sensor
- Weather-resistant – Arlo Pro cameras are Weather-resistant so you can place them anywhere-indoors and out
- Rechargeable Batteries – Arlo Pro cameras include rechargeable batteries that support fast charging
- 2-Way Audio – Built-in mic and speaker enable push-to-talk capability, so you can listen in and talk back
- 7 Days of Free Cloud Recordings – Arlo Pro comes with rolling 7-day cloud recordings. Live stream or view recorded video and audio for up to 7 days