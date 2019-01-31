Upgrade your home security: Arlo Pro 6-camera 720p Security System $550 (Reg. $750)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Arlo Pro 6-camera 720p Security System for $549.99 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is $400 off the original price and $200 less than Amazon. We previously mentioned this bundle for $650. If you’re looking to outfit your home with some extra security, go no further than today’s deal. This is a solid price for a 6-camera system with 720p feeds, rechargeable batteries and a fully wire-free design. Best of all, Arlo offers free 7-day cloud storage which is something you generally pay for with other security camera system. Rated 4/5 stars.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative will want to reach for a $25 Wyze Cam. With free 14-day storage and full 1080p feeds, this is a great way to get your toes wet in the world of at-home security. Be sure to note however, this model cannot be placed outside unlike the featured Arlo Pro deal above.

Arlo Pro 6-camera 720p System features: