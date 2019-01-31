Enjoy best in class ANC: Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones for $265 (Reg. $349)

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones for $264.95 shipped when promo code PRO40 is applied during checkout. For comparison, these headphones usually sell for $349 at Amazon and other retailers. This is a match of our previous mention. Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones sport industry-leading noise cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life and more. Ideal for plane rides or noisy work environments. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you need active noise cancelling but aren’t ready to shell out for the Bose name, consider going with a lower-cost pair of headphones. This set of over-ears from TaoTronics delivers ANC and up to 30-hours of playback for a fraction of the cost.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones:

  • Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment
  • Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more
  • Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up
  • Balanced audio performance at any volume
  • Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

