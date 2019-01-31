CORSAIR’s K70 mechanical keyboard is a must for your battlestation from $90 (Reg. up to $160)

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K70 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Brown Switches for $99.99 shipped. Also at Newegg, and in Red LED only for $10 less at $89.99 shipped from Amazon. Regularly up to $160, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. CORSAIR’s K70 offers a great balance between quality, feature set, and affordability. You’ll get Cherry MX Browns switches which offer a clicky yet quiet operation, per-key RGB lighting, and more in this great keyboard. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you’re looking for a mouse or another keyboard style, don’t forget about today’s one-day-only Logitech sale at Amazon with prices from $14 shipped.
CORSAIR K70 RGB Gaming Keyboard features:
- Aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame, built to withstand a lifetime of gaming
- 8MB profile storage with hardware macro and lighting playback allow access to up to three stored profiles on the go, independent of external software
- Per-key dynamic multi-color RGB backlighting offers near unlimited color customization and control
- 100% CHERRY MX mechanical key switches provide the reliability and accuracy you demand
- USB pass-through port provides convenient access to an additional USB port for your mouse or headset
- CORSAIR iCUE software enables vivid dynamic lighting control, sophisticated macro programming and full-system lighting synchronization across compatible CORSAIR peripherals, coolers, fans and more