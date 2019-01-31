Incase ICON Backpack has storage for a 15-inch MacBook Pro, more: $60 (Reg. $150)

DailySteals offers the Incase ICON Backpack in two colors for $59.99 shipped. As a comparison, this model has a list price of $200 and our previous Black Friday 2018 mention was at $100. It’s also the best price available from a trusted retailer. The Incase ICON backpack offers dedicated storage for a 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad and various accessories. Perfect for school or travel. The entire line of Incase products has solid ratings over at Amazon.

Incase ICON features: