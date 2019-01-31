Incase ICON Backpack has storage for a 15-inch MacBook Pro, more: $60 (Reg. $150)

- Jan. 31st 2019 3:51 pm ET

$60
0

DailySteals offers the Incase ICON Backpack in two colors for $59.99 shipped. As a comparison, this model has a list price of $200 and our previous Black Friday 2018 mention was at $100. It’s also the best price available from a trusted retailer. The Incase ICON backpack offers dedicated storage for a 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad and various accessories. Perfect for school or travel. The entire line of Incase products has solid ratings over at Amazon.

If today’s featured deal isn’t what you’re looking for, jump over to yesterday’s Timbuk2 roundup for even more options.

Incase ICON features:

Organize, protect and carry your MacBook and essentials. INCASE ICON Laptop backpack features multiple compartments for organization, adjustable padded shoulder straps and a cable port for on-the-go access to portable power or audio.

$60

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
incase

incase

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp