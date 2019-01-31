Martha Stewart has started a new line on Amazon and it’s not one to be missed. In this collection you will find an array of products including footwear, pet supplies, gardening tools, crafting, recipe books and more. Head below to find some of our top picks from Martha Stewart’s new line at Amazon.

Footwear

With spring on the horizon, a new pair of rain boots is a great way to be prepared for showers. The Aerosoles Women’s Martha Stewart Fairfield Rain Boots are a classic and stylish option for the season. They’re available in green, brown or black. Their waterproof exterior will help you stay dry in wet conditions. These boots also feature a memory foam cushioned insole for added comfort throughout the day. Find them at $95; they’re also are available in a shorter ankle-length version for $79.

Pets

Martha Stewart is a lover of pets and she’s created a pet line at Amazon that’s full of toys, treats, bedding and more. One of our favorite pieces is the Martha Stewart Pet Stroller for $135. This stroller allows your pet to come on your walk with you even if they’re having trouble moving because of arthritis or a recent surgery. It’s lightweight and features a mesh screen window to keep your dog protected. It’s able to hold dogs up to 40 pounds and its three spinner wheels were made to be easy to maneuver.

Garden

If you’re planning on having a garden this spring and summer, then Martha Stewart’s gardening section is a great place to look. The 3-Piece Japanese Authentic Garden Tool Kit for $88 includes a garden fork, sickle hoe and spoon trowel. They have teal hardwood handles and steel blades that are great for handling dirt.

Books

Finally, Martha Stewart recently launched a book called The Martha Manual. This book features hundreds of ideas on creating a beautiful garden, setting a spring table, playing classic lawn games for summer or building a campfire. She also talks about ways to get organized for spring cleaning and crafts to do with your kids. This book is a must-have and it’s priced at $24.

She also has her book Pressure Cooker with an array of new recipes to try for spring. This book features over 40 new healthy recipes that the entire family will enjoy including burgers, salads, soups and more.

Which items are you most excited about from this new line?