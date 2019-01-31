Upgrade your home theater w/ Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. 4K HDR A/V receiver + $120 GC for $299 ($420 value)

- Jan. 31st 2019 2:33 pm ET

Newegg offers the ONKYO TX-SR383 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver plus $120 gift card for $299 shipped. Normally, Amazon charges $299 without the gift card and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Though this receiver doesn’t have AirPlay, you can easily send media from your phone with its built-in Bluetooth. Plus, it features 4K HDR passthrough for high-quality content. Rated 3.9/5 stars at Amazon.

If you’re looking for something different, we have our favorite Super Bowl sound systems right here. Plus, we’ve got some great TVs if you’ve yet to pick one up for the big game.

Not everyone already has speakers for a receiver like this either. JBL’s Cinema 610 5.1-Channel speaker system is down to $170 with a $20 gift card right now.

ONKYO 7.2-Ch. 4K HDR A/V Receiver features:

  • Dolby TrueHD & DTS-HD Master Audio decoding
  • HDMI 4 In / 1 Out (HDR10 / HLG / BT.2020 / HDCP 2.2)
  • High-current power and discrete amp circuits
  • Powered Zone 2 audio / 7.2-channel surround sound
  • AccuEQ Room Acoustic Calibration
  • Bluetooth wireless technology and Qualcomm aptX audio
  • Easy-Setup Rear Panel

