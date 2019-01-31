QNAP’s 3-Bay NAS is a must for expanding your home media server at $189 (Reg. $249)

- Jan. 31st 2019 8:57 am ET

0

Today only, Newegg is offering the QNAP 3 Bay TS-328-US NAS for $189 shipped once code 128RSXS6 has been applied in cart. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate and comes within $19 of the lowest we’ve seen. For comparison, Amazon currently has it on sale for $219. With room for up to 30TB of storage, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, hardware transcoding and up to 225MBps transfer speeds, this NAS is a great way to expand your home media server. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a more powerful option to run your home’s backup and media server, QNAP’s 10GbE-enabled 3-bay NAS is on sale for $339 (Reg. up to $420).

The TS-328 doesn’t come with any hard drives, which is why I can’t recommend enough that you pick up some WD RED drives to fill your new NAS. They come in a variety of storage tiers and are made specifically for use inside NAS.

QNAP TS-328 3-bay NAS features:

  • 3 x 3.5″/2.5″ SATA III Drive Bays
  • 1.4 GHz Realtek Cortex-A53 Quad-Core
  • 2GB of DDR4 RAM | 4GB eMMC Flash Memory
  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports
  • 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A | 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • RAID 0, 1, 5, JBOD, and Single
  • Up to 225 MB/s Read & 155 MB/s Write
  • AES 256-Bit Encryption
  • SSD Cache Acceleration
  • QTS 4.3.4 Operating System

