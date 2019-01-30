QNAP’s 10GbE-enabled 3-bay NAS is perfect for your business: $339 (Reg. up to $420), more

Newegg offers the QNAP TS-332X 3-Bay NAS with 10 Gigabit Ethernet for $339 shipped when you use code EMCTUVE78 at checkout. For comparison, Amazon charges $419 and B&H has it listed for $379. This NAS is perfect for small to medium businesses as it offers a 10 Gigabit connection, giving you faster access to your data. A NAS is great way to keep documents, photos, and movies available for remote access. Plus, this model is powerful enough to transcode media on the fly, allowing you to run your own media server. QNAP is well-rated.

You’ll absolutely need storage for your new NAS. We’ve got a few options on sale right now, but you can’t go wrong with the budget-friendly 4TB WD Blue 3.5-inch internal hard drive for $100 shipped at Amazon.

