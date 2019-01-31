Don’t miss Home Depot’s 1-day Ryobi and Milwaukee tool sale, deals from $22 shipped

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off select Ryobi and Milwaukee power tools. The deals start at $22 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Ryobi 6-gallon Electric Pancake Air Compressor with two nail guns and hose for $199. For comparison, it originally sold for over $350 but typically retails around $250 these days. Perfect for DIY jobs around the house, this electric nailer includes both a brad and finish gun along with a 25-foot hose. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.
We’re also eyeing the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Dual Function Inflator/Deflator for $87 shipped. Regularly $100, this model rarely goes on sale and is perfect to have around the house. It can inflate car and bike tires, various toys and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here for more offers.
Ryobi Pancake Air Compressor features:
Work smarter and finish faster with the RYOBI 6 Gal. Electric Pancake Air Compressor with 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. Brad Nailer, 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. Finish Nailer, and 25 ft. Hose. This 6 Gal. compressor includes an 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. brad nailer, 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. finish nailer and 25 ft. hose for a wide range of applications. Perfect for most tasks around your home or jobsite. The user-friendly nailers feature tool-less depth of drive adjustment, no-mar pads, and an adjustable rear exhaust, plus a nonslip rubber grip for comfort. A 3-step side-loading magazine allows fast and easy nail changes. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this kit includes the 6 Gal. Pancake Compressor, an 18-Gauge Brad Nailer, a 16-Gauge Finish Nailer, a 25 ft. Hose, sample nails and operator’s manuals.