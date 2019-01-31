This budget-friendly UHDTV delivers 55-inches of 4K glory for $260 shipped

Walmart offers the Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHDTV (U550CV-V) for $259.99 shipped. That’s good for $90 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Those looking for a budget-friendly 4K option won’t want to miss this deal. While there are no integrated streaming services, this is still a great buy at $260. Four HDMI ports ensure that you’re not going to miss any connections. More details below. Rated 3.9/5 stars by nearly 3,000 Walmart customers.
The Super Bowl is just a few days away. If you’re still looking for a new TV but today’s featured deal doesn’t do it for you, hit up our guide of the best options out there from $200.
Sceptre U550CV-V Features:
With a Sceptre 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD TV (U550CV-U), entertainment is transformed into an epic adventure. The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K (3840 x 2160 or over eight million pixels) will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on a 55-inch screen. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. Equipped with HDMI 2.0 ports, the U55 can seamlessly stream 4K video to provide you the most rewarding viewing experience that is available on the market. Explore your apps on this giant LED screen once you connect your smartphone or tablet to the Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) port. The innovative USB port further expands functionality.