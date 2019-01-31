This budget-friendly UHDTV delivers 55-inches of 4K glory for $260 shipped

Walmart offers the Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHDTV (U550CV-V) for $259.99 shipped. That’s good for $90 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Those looking for a budget-friendly 4K option won’t want to miss this deal. While there are no integrated streaming services, this is still a great buy at $260. Four HDMI ports ensure that you’re not going to miss any connections. More details below. Rated 3.9/5 stars by nearly 3,000 Walmart customers.

The Super Bowl is just a few days away. If you’re still looking for a new TV but today’s featured deal doesn’t do it for you, hit up our guide of the best options out there from $200.

Sceptre U550CV-V Features: